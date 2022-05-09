ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dead Man With Gunshot Wounds Pulled From Baltimore House Fire (UPDATE)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A Baltimore firefighter was injured and a dead body was pulled from a house fire Mother's Day, fire officials said.

The victim, an unidentified male, was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they were pulled from the fire at a home in the 300 block of Furrow Street Sunday evening, Baltimore Police said

The fire had been contained as of 8 p.m., the chief said, and the cause was under investigation.

Homicide detectives are also investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online .

foxbaltimore.com

Body found at vacant home in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a vacant home in South Baltimore on Friday. At approximately 12:01AM, Southern District patrol officers received a call in reference to a dead body inside of a vacant dwelling in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street.
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
