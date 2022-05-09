WATCH: Fights break out during ‘Mayhem at Lake George’ gathering in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Here’s a possible example of why drinking and boating don’t mix.

Volusia County deputies said several people were arrested when things got out of hand during a big boating gathering on Lake George.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter caught the action as the mayhem unfolded.

Deputies said several people got into fights at the “Mayhem at Lake George 2022″ event on Saturday.

Event organizers billed the gathering as a “huge flotilla” on the Juniper sandbar. They also asked for attendees to bring a designated driver.

Officials did not say what led to the fights.

Investigators said arrests were made, and several citations and warnings were also given out.

