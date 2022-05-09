ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Fights break out during ‘Mayhem at Lake George’ gathering in Volusia County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Here’s a possible example of why drinking and boating don’t mix.

Volusia County deputies said several people were arrested when things got out of hand during a big boating gathering on Lake George.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter caught the action as the mayhem unfolded.

Deputies said several people got into fights at the “Mayhem at Lake George 2022″ event on Saturday.

Event organizers billed the gathering as a “huge flotilla” on the Juniper sandbar. They also asked for attendees to bring a designated driver.

Officials did not say what led to the fights.

Investigators said arrests were made, and several citations and warnings were also given out.

Gay Stier
4d ago

well we'll well....who is surprised alcohol, alcohol alcohol...it turns to ruin every time. When they get booze in them they talk and they don't care what they say or do.

Sandra Colon
4d ago

Good times at Lake Geoge, back in 90's my dad had 38 ft Scarrab fadt boat Miami Vice Style. used to have water gun fights, not me random people. All in good fun. lol Godd to see things stay same sometimes

Pastor-Terry Kennedy
4d ago

This just proves that you have ignorance / foolishness in every so-called races!

