Last Updated on May 12, 2022 by Indiana State Police. Peru – An inscription on the memorial stone in front of the Indiana State Police Peru Post reads, “We Will Remember Them”. Today that promise was kept when local law enforcement officers, retired state police employees, local government officials, and family members of the fallen joined employees from the Indiana State Police Peru Post as they paid tribute to the 47 Indiana State Police employees who have died in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1933.

MIAMI COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO