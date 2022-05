Click here to read the full article. Production and finance company Anton and talent management firm Range Media Partners are partnering on a European development slate of feature films. The creative strategic alliance forms as Sébastien Raybaud’s Anton expands its UK and European production activities, and as Range continues to grow its development and production pipeline internationally. The two companies have created an International Feature Development Fund, which will be used to identify, option and develop IP from across Europe. Both outfits will oversee the creative production process, commissioning scripts and working with talent from the UK and Europe. Range...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO