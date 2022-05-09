ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen Voters Elect New Mayor

After 15 years, Harlingen voters have decided to change mayors. Residents turned out to vote in the mayoral election.

portisabelsouthpadre.com

Cameron County voters strike down venue project

The May 7 Election in Cameron County featured two State Propositions, a vote on the Cameron County Venue Project, and various campaigns for city and school district offices. Both State of Texas Propositions passed by a landslide, each garnering more than 70 percent of the total vote within Cameron County. The propositions would lower property taxes by shifting more public school costs to the state.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

La Joya School District Tightens Policies Following Corruption Convictions

The La Joya school district Board of Trustees is tightening financial and other policies following the conviction of several people in a federal corruption investigation. Changes announced this week include preventing individual trustees from making recommendations on hiring vendors or contracting for services. The action comes after two former trustees pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for favorable votes on contracts.
LA JOYA, TX
cw39.com

Cameron County considers its first veteran’s cemetery

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At the Harlingen Community Center, a full house of veterans joined a discussion with Cameron County officials about the possibility of establishing the county’s own veteran’s cemetery. Joining the panel were Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-15), Democratic candidate...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas Town Elects Dead Man as Mayor

It seems like in every election cycle there are a few stories that leave you scratching your head wondering, "Wow, how did that happen?" This brings us to the town of Palmhurst, Texas. Palmhurst is a small town in south Texas near McAllen. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. was first elected as...
PALMHURST, TX
ValleyCentral

Martin Cantu Jr. wins Port Isabel mayoral election

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new mayor will represent the city of Port Isabel after an election on Saturday. Martin Cantu Jr. defeated incumbent mayor J.J. Zamora to become the new mayor of Port Isabel. Cantu garnered 65 percent of the votes, compared to 34 percent for Zamora. Zamora served as Port Isabel’s mayor […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
kurv.com

State Supreme Court Considers Challenge To Texas Voting Law

The Texas Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to the state’s new election integrity law. The law’s “anti-solicitation” provision imposes criminal penalties on officials who encourage voters to vote by mail. Two election workers are suing over the provision. Their attorney says voting by mail is...
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

Abbott reappoints Valley resident to housing council

A Rio Grande Valley resident will be returning to the Housing and Health Services Coordination Council. The reappointment of Diana G. Delaunay, made by Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott, was announced Monday. The council works to increase state efforts to offer service-enriched housing through increased interagency coordination. Delaunay, who lives in...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Approved constitutional amendments provide property tax relief

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral) — Voters across Texas took to the polls and approved two constitutional amendments on property taxes. Proposition 1 and 2 will give qualified homeowners a break on property taxes. Proposition 1 will cut school district property taxes for qualified homeowners who are disabled or 65 years old or older. Elderly and […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Feds Contribute $5 Million To Restore Historic Roma Suspension Bridge

$5 million in federal funds are coming to the city of Roma to help repair and restore the historic suspension bridge connecting Roma with Miguel Aleman. South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar announced the $5 million federal investment, as well as plans to work with NADBank to finance needed repairs on the Mexican side of the bridge. What is the only suspension bridge remaining in the U.S. was built in 1928 but has been out of service since 1948 and hasn’t undergone any maintenance in about 40 years.
ROMA, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT cleans up half-mile long rock spill

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is currently cleaning up a half-mile-long rock spill. According to TxDOT, the spill occurred this morning and traffic is being diverted off of eastbound Interstate 2 (I-2) at Westgate, in the Weslaco area. TxDOT does not have a time frame for when the cleanup will […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Manhunt On For Escaped Hidalgo County Murder Convict

A multi-agency manhunt continues for a convicted murderer from Hidalgo County who was able to escape from a prisoner transport bus in Central Texas. Texas prison officials say 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a guard, then took control of the bus Thursday afternoon. He crashed it near Centerville in Leon County, then ran off. Officials say the guard is expected to be okay. Law enforcement agencies in the Valley are on alert. Lopez is believed to have family in Weslaco and Mercedes. Lopez was serving a life sentence at the Hughes Unit in Gatesville. He’d been convicted of capital murder for the drug-related pickaxe killing of a man in Hidalgo County, and for an attempted capital murder in Webb County.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Border Report

Rio Grande ‘unites us, doesn’t divide us,’ South Texas banker says

A bank executive who last week went with South Texas and Mexican border leaders to Washington, D.C., to promote a Binational River Park on both sides of the Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, told Border Report it would not only boost the local economy, but it would preserve an important natural resource for both countries. The total cost for the 6.3 mile Binational River Park project is estimated at $500 million, Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel, executive vice president of IBC Bank in Laredo, who is part of a binational working group that is studying the project, told Border Report on Thursday.
LAREDO, TX
anjournal.com

Feds claim Edinburg bribery

U.S. attorneys unsealed a two-count indictment Tuesday morning in Southern District Court (McAllen), claiming that political vote-getter (politiquero) Miguel “Mike” Angel Garza aided and abetted a bribery scheme between two city of Edinburg officials and a private vendor during a time period pre-dating the most recent election, November 2021.To get the job done, the feds claim, Garza also used a cell phone and other means of electronic communication to commit interstate and foreign fraud, which is a separate crime in and of itself (Wire Fraud; max 20 years in prison).If convicted, Garza’s subject to forfeiture is valued at $47,235.According to ...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Combes developments bring big names to area

COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Combes is working on new development projects and working on infrastructure. Mayor Marco Sanchez said the plans for new infrastructure are aimed to attract new developers to the area. “Our goal is to work on our highway presence and get people to stop and shop and that’s kind […]
COMBES, TX

