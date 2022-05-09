Harlingen Voters Elect New Mayor

A multi-agency manhunt continues for a convicted murderer from Hidalgo County who was able to escape from a prisoner transport bus in Central Texas. Texas prison officials say 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a guard, then took control of the bus Thursday afternoon. He crashed it near Centerville in Leon County, then ran off. Officials say the guard is expected to be okay. Law enforcement agencies in the Valley are on alert. Lopez is believed to have family in Weslaco and Mercedes. Lopez was serving a life sentence at the Hughes Unit in Gatesville. He’d been convicted of capital murder for the drug-related pickaxe killing of a man in Hidalgo County, and for an attempted capital murder in Webb County.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO