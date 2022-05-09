Harlingen Voters Elect New Mayor

A bank executive who last week went with South Texas and Mexican border leaders to Washington, D.C., to promote a Binational River Park on both sides of the Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, told Border Report it would not only boost the local economy, but it would preserve an important natural resource for both countries. The total cost for the 6.3 mile Binational River Park project is estimated at $500 million, Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel, executive vice president of IBC Bank in Laredo, who is part of a binational working group that is studying the project, told Border Report on Thursday.
