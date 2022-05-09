ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Six shot, three dead in Brannon Hills Condo shooting in DeKalb

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Brannon Hills Shooting DeKalb County police are investigating a scene in the 6500 block of Hampton Drive after six people were shot, leaving three dead.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Six people have been shot, three have died in a shooting at the Brannon Hills Condominium in DeKalb, officials said.

Just after 7 p.m., police received calls of a person shot in the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people had been shot, police said.

Ambulances transported two to local hospitals in serious condition.

Three died on the scene.

Police said a sixth person arrived at a local hospital in serious condition shortly after.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence and no one has been arrested thus far.

Channel 2 has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

