Evanston stopped publishing COVID-19 test positivity rates April 28 due to shifts in federal reporting requirements, according to Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo. The change occurred shortly before a recent rise in positive cases, with Evanston and Northwestern both recording more than 300 new positive cases in a single week. In an email to The Daily, Ogbo said the Illinois Department of Public Health — and by extension, the city — is no longer able to measure the city’s positivity rate.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO