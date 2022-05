FARGO (Valley News Live) - Many FPS parents will not only have to pay for school meals again next school year, they’ll have to pay even more than they have in the past. Tuesday night, the school board voted to increase the cost of breakfasts and lunches for secondary students $8.75 each per year, per student. Therefore, a secondary student who eats both breakfast and lunch at school will be paying an additional $17.50 per year. Adult meals will also be more expensive. There will be no change to the prices for elementary students.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO