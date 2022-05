James Harden’s performance on Thursday night in the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss against the Miami Heat drew sharp criticism from ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith. Harden played 42 minutes for Philadelphia. He was 4-of-9 with 11 points, nine assists and four rebounds in the 99-90 loss. He only took two shots in the second half – one each in the third and four quarters. For a superstar who was supposed to be the No. 2 option in scoring behind Joel Embiid, he came up short.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO