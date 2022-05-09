ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

By Mike Hoey
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

She tweeted Sunday afternoon that she’d received the test result earlier in the day, adding:

“Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.”

The governor’s most recent public event of any kind was on Friday in New York City . Another attendee at that same event, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, tested positive himself in late March. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also tested positive in April.

