ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on firm U.S. bond yields, dollar

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and a firm dollar pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,880.56 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,879.30. * Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest since November 2018, pressuring prices of zero-yield gold. * The dollar hovered close to a 20-year high against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders. * U.S. job growth increased more than expected in April as manufacturers boosted hiring, underscoring the economy's strong fundamentals despite a decline in output in the first quarter. * Two of the Federal Reserve's most outspoken policy hawks on Friday pushed back on the view that the U.S. central bank missed the boat on the fight against high inflation, citing a tightening of financial conditions that began well before the Fed began raising interest rates in March. * While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion. * As many as 60 people are feared to have been killed when a bomb struck a village school in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said on Sunday, while Russian forces continued shelling the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southeastern port of Mariupol. * Asian markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as U.S. stock futures took an early skid on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession. * Spot silver slipped 0.4% to $22.24 per ounce, platinum fell 1.2% to $951.69, and palladium dropped 0.2% to $2,042.80. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip to 3-month low ahead of U.S. inflation data

May 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday to a three-month low as an elevated dollar continued to pressure bullion while investors await monthly U.S. inflation data, which could have some impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,832.06 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,832.10. * Gold prices fell for a third consecutive session to hit their lowest level since Feb. 11. * The dollar hovered near recent 20-year highs, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders. * Market participants will be keeping a close eye on U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for April due at 1230 GMT later in the day. * Analysts expect the CPI to show a sharp pullback in monthly growth, cooling to 0.2% in April from 1.2% in March - the biggest monthly jump in more than 16 years - and an annual increase of 8.1%, 0.4 percentage point lower than the prior 8.5%, which was the hottest reading since December 1981. * Fed officials on Tuesday fortified their arguments for the swiftest series of interest rate hikes since at least the 1990s to combat inflation, while President Joe Biden urged the U.S. central bank to tame the price increases he said were hurting American households. * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, but is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. * Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $21.23 per ounce, while platinum edged higher 0.1% to $964.64, and palladium fell 1.2% to $2,040.25. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI, CPI YY April 0600 Germany HICP Final YY April 1230 US CPI MM, SA April (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares slide as U.S. inflation data fuels slowdown woes

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, in line with global markets, after U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, fuelling worries about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of an economic slowdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,008.30, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#U S Gold#Gold Bullion#Gold Reserve#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Putin says large Russian grain harvest to support higher exports

(Reuters) - Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, will increase wheat exports this year due to a potentially record harvest, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Russia competes with the European Union and Ukraine for supplies of wheat to the Middle East and Africa. It continues to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Germany begins filling Rehden gas storage site

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, May 5 (Reuters) - (This May 5 story corrects headline and paragraph 3 to say site is among the biggest storages in western Europe, not the biggest) Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the site's state-appointed manager said on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy