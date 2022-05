Aston Martin has never quite had a good grip on finances, but when Lawrence Stroll invested heavily in the company, he brought in Tobias Moers from Mercedes-AMG. This helped streamline a great many projects, but the CEO has now been replaced by a former Ferrari executive, suggesting that he wasn't as effective as hoped. And after recent comments from Formula 1 drivers that the Vantage safety car is too slow, the news is negative on almost all fronts. It's quite clear that the brand needs the support of its partners more than ever, and based on the automaker's own financial reports, that support can't come soon enough.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO