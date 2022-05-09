Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM KATMAI-NOVARUPTA THROUGH TONIGHT Volcanic ash has been observed on satellite imagery associated with the Katmai volcano. This volcano erupted in 1912 but from time to time when the wind conditions line up, ash becomes airborne once again. Northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 mph will steer additional volcanic ash across Shelikof Strait to Kodiak Island. Some of this ash may reach the surface. Those in sensitive groups and with respiratory ailments should avoid or significantly reduce time outdoors to reduce the amount of ash exposure through tonight. Winds will diminish and shift to more of a northerly direction late tonight. This should bring an end to the threat of resuspended ash over Kodiak Island.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 1 HOUR AGO