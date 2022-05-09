ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A text message collides with grief in “The New Neighbor”

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

I thought I couldn’t handle another minute in the funeral home, but this church is worse. My wife doesn’t belong here. Thirty-four years old and the count...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

WBAL Radio

Baltimore’s ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy’ dies at 65

Baltimore is mourning the loss of a local broadcasting legend with a big personality. James Uhrin, who was better known as "Traffic Jam Jimmy", kept Baltimore drivers moving during the morning commute. Uhrin's family announced he died Saturday of a heart attack. He was 65. Uhrin was known for his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Dog Bites Arresting Officers In Baltimore: Report

Police shot a dog that bit two Baltimore officers while trying to make an arrest over the weekend, authorities say. The officers were responding to a domestic incident on the 500 block Mount Holly Street in southwest Baltimore around 8 p.m., according to officials. One officer was bitten in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

James “Traffic Jam Jimmy” Uhrin Dies At 65, Family Says

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WJZ) — Broadcasting legend James Uhrin, known in Baltimore as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” died of a heart attack Saturday morning, his family told FOX 45. He was 65. Uhrin debuted on Baltimore-area TV screens as Mondy the Sea Monster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show. But in recent years, he took on the name “Traffic Jam Jimmy” as he guided drivers around the Baltimore beltway each morning.  Uhrin, who studied at an electronics school run by Sinclair Broadcast Group founder Julian Smith, got his start at FOX45 in 1976. Over the years, Uhrin took on many jobs at the station, including directing,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man who escaped Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville in custody

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A man who Maryland State Police said escaped Monday from Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville is in custody. State police said troopers were searching for Marquel Quincy Matthews-Jackson. Police tweeted at 12:50 p.m. that Matthews-Jackson was taken into custody. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
CATONSVILLE, MD
rockydailynews.com

Evacuation orders in place for Akerman Fire in Stetson Hills

COLORADO SPRINGS — An evacuation order is in place in the area of Summer Grace Drive and Akerman Drive which is located west of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road. A fire is burning about 25 acres, per the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s most recent estimate. They don’t yet know how it started.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
rockydailynews.com

How Colorado’s changing climate is putting children’s health at risk

This March, Colorado State Sen. Faith Winter stood at a podium in the State Capitol and spoke to a gathered crowd about reducing the state’s air pollution. After introductions, Winter, Gov. Jared Polis and others unveiled a package of environmental bills that aim to increase access to public transit, build more energy efficient buildings, and construct safe walkways and e-bike trails in the Denver area.
COLORADO STATE
Wbaltv.com

1 man dead in quadruple shooting in east Baltimore

One man died and three other people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting after a person fired more than 60 shots from an assault rifle in east Baltimore. City police said officers arrived at the 700 block of North Rose Street for a reported shooting and found a 25-year-old man, another man and a woman, both 27, suffering from gunshot wounds.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crash Involving Tractor Trailer On I-70 In Baltimore County Leaves 3 Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound I-70 is open, while the westbound lanes are closed. Units from #BCoFD, @HCDFRS o/s, I-70 btw exits 87 & 91 eastbound. Working a serious crash involving a tractor trailer & 2nd vehicle; heavy entrapment. Multiple patients including one Pri 1. All lanes blocked eastbound from exit 87 to exit 91. Use an alternate route. DT 306 EA pic.twitter.com/duzAIUiWr7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 11, 2022 All eastbound lanes were previously blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said. Maryland State Police investigators believe a tractor trailer rear-ended an Acura, which rear-ended a Lexus. All three drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. Police said impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in the crash. WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes. ⁦@wjz⁩ MAJOR accident 70 E @ 695. Traffic at a standstill. Have been sitting here 20 minute pic.twitter.com/yiSWAMq0A8 — @vicCBSWJZ (@viccbswjz) May 11, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fmr. Mayor Catherine Pugh back at home in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh is back in her home in Ashburton after spending nearly two years in federal prison for her role in the Healthy Holly scandal. "People make mistakes, they use bad judgement, but when they pay their price, they should move on....
BALTIMORE, MD
rockydailynews.com

History of Denver’s first race riot on Oct. 31, 1880 in Chinatown

DENVER — Denver’s lower downtown, known today as LoDo, with a major league ballpark, bars and apartments, was once where this city’s Chinatown existed. According to History Colorado, Denver’s Chinese population was scant prior to 1870, but immigrants looking for railroad and mining jobs came to Denver to earn a living.
DENVER, CO
WUSA

District Heights daycare center to close because of crime

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A Prince George’s County daycare center has decided to close its doors in the upcoming weeks citing the recent spike in violent crimes in District Heights. After 7 years servicing the community, SKC Early Education Centers has decided to close their location in the...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

2021 Death Of 1-Year-Old Upgraded To Homicide, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2021 death of a 1-year-old baby has been changed to a homicide following an autopsy and toxicology test, Baltimore police said. On Sept. 12, 2021, officers responded to the 4300 block of Seminole Avenue in the Rognel Heights neighborhood about 9:43 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive baby. Despite numerous attempts to resuscitate the child, medics pronounced the boy dead at the home. Earlier this month, the medical examiner’s office informed homicide detectives the incident had been changed from a questionable death to a homicide. In March, state health officials reported a backlog of 200 autopsies to lawmakers in early February, testifying that caseloads stretched beyond National Association of Medical Examiners accreditation limits. The he Office of the State Medical Examiner said the backlog was cleared in March. Detectives are still investigating the case, police said.  
BALTIMORE, MD
rockydailynews.com

Cherry Creek Reservoir reopens after man goes missing

AURORA, Colo. — Cherry Creek Reservoir will reopen to boating at 6 a.m. Friday as crews continue their search for a 29-year-old man who went missing while tubing at the reservoir Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said. CPW said the man was on a tube being pulled by...
AURORA, CO

