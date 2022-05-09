A text message collides with grief in “The New Neighbor”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound I-70 is open, while the westbound lanes are closed. Units from #BCoFD, @HCDFRS o/s, I-70 btw exits 87 & 91 eastbound. Working a serious crash involving a tractor trailer & 2nd vehicle; heavy entrapment. Multiple patients including one Pri 1. All lanes blocked eastbound from exit 87 to exit 91. Use an alternate route. DT 306 EA pic.twitter.com/duzAIUiWr7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 11, 2022 All eastbound lanes were previously blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said. Maryland State Police investigators believe a tractor trailer rear-ended an Acura, which rear-ended a Lexus. All three drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. Police said impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in the crash. WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes. ⁦@wjz⁩ MAJOR accident 70 E @ 695. Traffic at a standstill. Have been sitting here 20 minute pic.twitter.com/yiSWAMq0A8 — @vicCBSWJZ (@viccbswjz) May 11, 2022

