Clearwater police investigating deadly stabbing

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Clearwater Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Bay Cove Apartments in Clearwater, Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the Bay Cove Apartments at 19135 U.S. 19 North just after 7 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.

Woman pulls knife on herself in water rescue: police

Authorities said an adult woman was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with injuries. She died shortly thereafter.

According to preliminary information, detectives are interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the stabbing. No further information was released as of Sunday evening.

An investigation is ongoing.

