Campaign collects 385K signatures in push for recreational marijuana on Missouri ballot

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Legal Missouri, a campaign in support of legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state, has passed the required number of signatures needed to put the initiative on the ballot.

The campaign announced it had collected 385,000 signatures on a petition ahead of Sunday’s deadline. Only 170,000 were required to push for a measure on the November election ballot.

Activisits sent petitions with the signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, which can review and certify the voter signatures to put a measure on an upcoming ballot.

“This widespread and enthusiastic show of support from the people of Missouri exceeds our expectations,” said John Payne, LegalMo22 campaign manager, via a news release. “We look forward to the timely review and certification of our petition by the Secretary of State’s Office as we continue to educate and inform voters in the coming weeks and months.”

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow Missourians over the age of 21 to possess, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana. A six percent sales tax would be put on the products which would generate an estimated $40.8 million. That revenue would go to expungement costs, veterans’ services, drug addiction treatment, and the public defender system.

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment back in 2018 that established the medical marijuana program. If the amendment passes, Missouri would be the first state where voters initiated automatic expungement for past cannabis convictions.

Another campaigns to allow ranked-choice voting in Missouri also submitted signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office ahead of Sunday’s deadline to get the measures on the November ballots.

