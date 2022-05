MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, specifically the Patrol Division wants to reassure all persons enjoying the Morris County recreational facilities that their enjoyment of the parks system and their safety are of paramount importance. The officers operate regular and routine patrols in and around all aspects of the 20,000+ acres of Morris County Park Commission properties and its 38 facilities. Safety and security technologies are at our disposal and are deployed strategically. We partner with all municipalities in providing a police presence and incident response as needed.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO