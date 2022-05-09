ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s walk-off heroics vs. Nationals prompt 4-word take from Joe Maddon

By Steve Zavala
The Los Angeles Angels just continue to churn out wins at this early stage in the season. Shohei Ohtani was among the heroes for the Angels in the dramatic 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday, which clinched Los Angeles the series victory. With two outs in the...

