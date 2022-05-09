ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Children found dead in Woodland Hills home on Mother's Day

foxla.com
 4 days ago

Three children, aged 8 to 12, were...

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

Relatives charged after 3-year-old died at San Jose church exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people have now been arrested and charged following the death of a 3-year-old girl at a church exorcism in San Jose. San Jose police on Friday identified the girl's uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, 19, and her grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 59, as the newest suspects to be arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. They were arrested on Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
foxla.com

2 maintenance workers die after fentanyl exposure at downtown LA apartment complex

LOS ANGELES - Two maintenance workers are dead after police believe they may have been exposed to fentanyl at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hazmat call in the 800 block of South Olive Street a little before 11 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two unconscious men.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman found dead in Van Nuys home; boyfriend arrested

VAN NUYS, Calif. - The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in an abandoned home overnight in Van Nuys has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police. Alondra Flores, 24, was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street. According to LAPD, someone had called 911, saying that Flores had shot herself. However, when the police got there, they determined that she couldn't have shot herself. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
foxla.com

Frank James, NYC subway shooting suspect, pleads not guilty

NEW YORK - Frank James, who is accused of opening fire in an NYC subway train last month has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He's charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxla.com

Man arrested for Torrance hit-and-run after relative calls police

TORRANCE, Calif. - One man was arrested for a hit-and-run in Torrance that left one woman dead, the Torrance Police Department announced Wednesday. The collision occurred sometime before 1 a.m. Wednesday near the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor. Officers responded to calls of a person down in the street. When police arrived, they found adult woman dead on the ground, with evidence that there had been some sort of traffic collision.
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

Suspects in San Jose baby kidnapping tried three times before, DA says

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The two people charged with kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in San Jose last month had tried to take the baby multiple times before, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office said. The district attorney's office on Thursday brought additional kidnapping charges against Yesenia Ramirez, 43, and Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
foxla.com

LAPD investigating triple shooting in Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after three men were found shot in Canoga Park early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the 6900 block of Loma Verde Avenue around 12:50 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County chase ends in fiery crash in Lomita area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy chase took a horrific turn after it ended in a fiery crash in the Lomita area. SkyFOX was over the crash scene as smoke and fire were visible on a burgundy-colored sedan. As of Wednesday evening, it is unknown if anyone was hurt...
LOMITA, CA
foxla.com

Riverside family held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The search is on for three suspects who robbed a family, including an 11-year-old, at gunpoint during a home invasion in an upscale neighborhood in Riverside. Officials with the Riverside Police Department said three armed men broke into the home located in the 14000 block of Ashton...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Rodney King's daughter arrested for burglary

Tristan King, the youngest daughter of Rodney King, was reported missing from Santa Monica nearly two weeks ago, her family said. According to LAPD, she was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, and she remains in custody.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Body found in Anaheim field; homicide investigation underway

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in an Anaheim field Wednesday. According to police, the unidentified person's body was found around 9:20 a.m. in a field in the area of Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue. The victim appeared to have suffered trauma,...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Armed robbery at T-Mobile in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - Authorities need the public's help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile in Seal Beach. It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at the store located at 12800 Seal Beach Boulevard. According to police, the two suspects entered...
foxla.com

Man apparently sleeping in bushes hit and killed by van in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 66-year-old man police said appeared to sleeping in bushes was struck and killed by a van in Long Beach Tuesday. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 1:50 a.m. to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Santiago Avenue, near Recreation Park Golf Course, to investigate what was initially reported as a non-injury collision, according to an LBPD statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Crews extinguish fire at Long Beach apartment complex

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that erupted Thursday afternoon at an apartment building in Long Beach. The three-alarm fire broke out at a burning in the 2800 block of East Artesia Boulevard, just south of the 91 Freeway. All residents and pets made it out...
LONG BEACH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to "liberate her of her evil The post California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA

