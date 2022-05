Michigan is known for it's great outdoors. (I'm pretty sure that's what the pure in Pure Michigan is for) While it's common that boys learn about camping and hunting as kids, sometimes girls are left out of the fun. So, if you're looking to take your fun outside this summer, but you're not quite the expert when it comes to the great outdoors, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering classes to help you become the Outdoors-woman of your dreams.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO