As we conclude our tour of the highlights from each month across UK sports and recap the greatest moments we get into the part where the men’s basketball team, uh, lost to Saint Peters and their season abruptly ended before they could do anything in the NCAA Tournament...again. So...not many highlights from Cal’s ‘Cats. But several other notable results came in the other sports, so it wasn’t all dull.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO