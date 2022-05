KEARNEY, Neb. — The Element 30 commons completed its phase one, with 74 units ranging from $990 to $2,300. The units include either one or two bedrooms. "This is a step-up opportunity, what I mean is this isn't an affordable housing project, this is more for those professionals, like professors moving to the community for the University or for businesses that are trying to recruit people to come to Kearney," said Millennium Development and Element 30 Owner Scott Rief.

