ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Tourism Day with Live Happy Live Well

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for summer road trip adventures? Shawn...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Got allergies? Columbus doctor recommends masking up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Signs of spring are everywhere across Columbus, and so is the burden of allergy season. “You can’t fight spring,” Tucker Taylor, a Columbus resident with allergies, said. Every year, Taylor said his allergy symptoms seem to grow worse. “For the folks that are having a bad year, it does seem like […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Do You Believe In The Most Common Superstition In Ohio?

As Michael Scott once said, “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”. Superstitions go hand in hand with human history. Whether it’s knocking on wood for good luck or believing that a broken mirror will give you bad luck, you’ve most likely heard of or participated in some superstition or ritual through the years.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Farm and Dairy

Find walleye, muskie in Ohio public fishing spots

AKRON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s public fishing lakes and reservoirs teem with fish such as muskellunge, walleye and smallmouth bass. Now is the perfect time to grab a fish pole and try to catch them, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Ohio has...
OHIO STATE
Columbus Alive

The Other Columbus: Stop lying to your city about its greatness

With all of the organizational leadership shuffling happening in this city these days, I have been busy doing something that I am both happy to do and warily surprised of when asked: weighing in on cultural institutions. I’m happy to participate in these processes because I always have a lot...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Are You Ready#Live Happy Live#Ohio Tourism Day#The Ohio Statehouse
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio might be where Twitter’s headquarters lands

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Twitter could mark the first high-profile headquarters search in a post-COVID world, and that might spell good news for smaller cities not usually on the shortlist for trophy relocations. Twitter’s headquarters is considered in play as Elon Musk works to complete his acquisition of the company, with many […]
COLUMBUS, OH
musicfestnews.com

Hookahville Ready to Take Over Legend Valley

An eleventh-hour situation was resolved last month, allowing Hookahville to relocate to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, Friday and Saturday, May 13 & 14. Your hosts əkoostik hookah have invited some great friends to join them for the two-day affair. The main stage and second stage are side by...
THORNVILLE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio residents have one year left to get Real ID

COLUMBUS — Effective May 3, 2023, the state-issued identification that airline passengers present at Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoints for boarding a commercial airline must be Real ID compliant. TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license, identification card or other acceptable form of identification such as a U.S. passport...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy