WWE

Cesaro Teases Next Move

By Colby Faria
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCesaro could be making his way back to a wrestling ring…or he’s subtly promoting his love for coffee. Former WWE United States and Tag Team Champion Claudio CSRO [FKA Cesaro in WWE] has fans wondering what’s next ever since letting his...

