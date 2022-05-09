ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Rhodes Continues His Undefeated Run At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

By Matthew Wilkinson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes was able to walk away with his second victory over Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania Backlash in the opening match of the premium live event. The American Nightmare kicked off the show in a rematch from his WWE WrestleMania 38 encounter against Seth Rollins. Despite...

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Will Be Out Of Action “Indefinitely”

During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, the company announced that Charlotte Flair will be, “out of action indefinitely,” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair had suffered the injury after her I Quit match against...
Natalya On Fit Finlay’s Magic At WWE NXT, Cora Jade Earns Natalya’s Respect In Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.
Jim Ross Gives Update On Jake Roberts: “His Health Is Not Good”

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke about Jake “The Snake” Roberts and revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is not in good health as he is dealing with breathing issues. Recently, Roberts spoke about wishing he had taken better...
What Happened With CM Punk After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

CM Punk interacted with Danhausen and HOOK after this week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. As seen in the videos below, HOOK hit a t-bone suplex on Punk before applying the Redrum submission to send the fans home happy. The post-show segment started with Punk...
Cody Rhodes
Seth Rollins
Backstage Update On The Internal WWE RAW Women’s Roster Of Babyfaces And Heels

The internal roster for the WWE RAW women’s division has shifted a bit in recent weeks with Asuka and Lacey Evans returning, and Rhea Ripley turning heel. Alexa Bliss also returned this past Monday but she was still listed as the #2 RAW babyface while she was away from the storylines. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch remain at the top of the babyface and heel rosters.
WInc Daily: AEW Interest In Former NXT Stars?, Who Will Win WWE Men’s Money In The Bank?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
MegaCon Releases List Of Items The Undertaker Will Not Sign

MegaCon has unveiled the list of rules and regulations for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s upcoming photo op and autograph session. Including a few specific items, The Deadman will not sign if you show up with them. From MegaCon:. For the better part of his career, The Undertaker...
Backstage Update On Roman Reigns’ Upcoming WWE Schedule

As we’ve noted, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised for any WWE TV tapings or live events for the months of July or August, with the exception of the Money in the Bank and SummerSlam Premium Live Events. In an update, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men...
Brett Weitz Out As TBS And TNT General Manager

Brett Weitz is out at Warner Bros. According to Deadline, TBS, TNT and TruTV General Manager Brett Weitz has exited the company. In January 2019, David Zaslav took over Warner Bros. Discovery and appointed Weitz to his now-former role of General Manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV. Per the report, Discovery lifestyle channels leader Kathleen Finch eliminated Weitz’s role and will now oversee the three networks herself.
WInc Daily: Kota Ibushi Calls Out NJPW, Charlotte Flair Off WWE TV “Indefinitely”

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
AEW Rampage Live Coverage Starting At 5:30PM ET: Sky Vs. Kazarian, Riho Vs. Soho

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Rampage viewing party. The matches on today’s episode were recorded Wednesday night at the USB Arena in Elmont, New York. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested) Four matches are being promoted for today’s show:. TNT Championship: Frankie Kazarian vs. Scorpio Sky (c) Owen...
Booker T Cites His Issues With Rhea Ripley In A Modern-Day Chyna Role

During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Rhea Ripley being added to Edge’s faction. For him, that is a good thing, but he is unsure about the potential of putting Finn Balor into that mix as well. “For me, I like the...
WWE NXT Reportedly Set To Resume Touring

The WWE NXT brand is reportedly returning to the road. It was reported earlier today via Wrestling Observer Radio how there have been talks of NXT resuming a touring schedule of live events, and now POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reports that a schedule has been put together. The NXT...
Photo: Cody Rhodes Replaces Roman Reigns As Top Star On WWE Hell In A Cell Poster

It appears the reports of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns not wrestling at next month’s Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event are accurate. A new poster released for the June 5 event has Cody Rhodes featured front and center, as opposed to Reigns. “The Tribal Chief” was previously included in the promotional material for the next WWE PLE.
Matt Hardy Praises AEW Star As “One Of The Greatest Pro Wrestlers Of All Time”

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar spoke about All Elite Wrestling and one of its biggest stars, CM Punk. When Punk made his shocking return to wrestling in August of 2021, the wrestling world was ecstatic to hear CM Punk was back in the wrestling business. The former WWE superstar mentioned how happy he is to see Punk back in a wrestling ring, and why he believes “The Best in the World” is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time.
Backstage News On Future Of AEW’s Blood & Guts

AEW is planning on bringing back the Blood & Guts match soon, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported, AEW had trademarked the “Blood & Guts” name this past March. Meltzer noted that he was not aware of who would...
‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ Shows WWE Reusing Fan Footage Of Him

Infamous WWE superfan ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ saw a familiar face in the crowd while watching WrestleMania Backlash, from home, himself. ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ can be seen in the crowd at various WWE and AEW shows, most notably howling into the air with The Beast makes his way to the ring. BLG took to Twitter to share footage from this past weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash event, which showed WWE using rehashed footage of himself when he attended an episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2012.
AEW Rampage To Air In Early Timeslots For The Next Two Weeks

AEW Rampage will continue to air in different timeslots this month due to coverage of the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs on TNT. For the second week in a row, this week’s Rampage will air in the early timeslot of 5:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs airing at 6:30pm.
Eric Bischoff Mocks CM Punk’s Failed MMA Career

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been relentless in his attempts to ridicule AEW star CM Punk. Following their brief Twitter feud on Tuesday, Bischoff mocked Punk for his failed MMA career with the UFC. While responding to a screengrab of Punk’s post-fight photo from 2016, Eazy E tweeted:
