Cody Rhodes Continues His Undefeated Run At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar spoke about All Elite Wrestling and one of its biggest stars, CM Punk. When Punk made his shocking return to wrestling in August of 2021, the wrestling world was ecstatic to hear CM Punk was back in the wrestling business. The former WWE superstar mentioned how happy he is to see Punk back in a wrestling ring, and why he believes “The Best in the World” is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO