San Diego, CA

Bob Melvin says the Padres are looking for “some power” despite walkoff win

By Gabrielle Starr
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Jorge Alfaro’s walkoff home run, Padres manager Bob Melvin says the lineup is lacking power. On Sunday, the San Diego Padres eked out a win on a three-run walk-off blast by Jorge Alfaro, but as glorious as the moment was, it also reminded their new manager, Bob Melvin, what the...

friarsonbase.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

New York Yankees or Bust for Brett Gardner

It seemed to be a matter of time before Brett Gardner ended up returning to the New York Yankees. His locker was still there in spring training. The Yankees’ outfield depth was questionable, and considering the tenuous health of all parties involved, Gardner was expected back in short order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
