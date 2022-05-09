Augustana softball claims NSIC Tournament title

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team, which won a DII-program best 25 games, had its season end in a 9-4 loss to Minnesota Duluth on Thursday afternoon in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament.The Cougars finished 25-27 under sixth year head coach Grant Hieb, which is the most in the DII era. With a 17-18 league mark, the Cougars also had their best total in the DII era. ”Certainly, I am proud of this team,” said Hieb. “We battled hard in every game all year and fought through some injuries. But you have to hand it to this group – they kept battling. The resilience and strength in character was special. We lose a tremendous group of seniors who gave everything they had. I so glad we had the opportunity to go through some tremendous success,” added Hieb, whose team had 21 or more wins in a second straight season.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO