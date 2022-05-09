ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Augustana softball claims NSIC Tournament title

By Cooper Seamer
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, MN (Dakota News Now) - With a second inning explosion, Augustana secured a 13-0 win over Winona State. The Vikings claim their back-to-back tournament titles and their third in program history. Augustana, 47-8 on the year, earns an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament and will find out...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

USF Cougars baseball season ends after loss at NSIC Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team, which won a DII-program best 25 games, had its season end in a 9-4 loss to Minnesota Duluth on Thursday afternoon in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament.The Cougars finished 25-27 under sixth year head coach Grant Hieb, which is the most in the DII era. With a 17-18 league mark, the Cougars also had their best total in the DII era. ”Certainly, I am proud of this team,” said Hieb. “We battled hard in every game all year and fought through some injuries. But you have to hand it to this group – they kept battling. The resilience and strength in character was special. We lose a tremendous group of seniors who gave everything they had. I so glad we had the opportunity to go through some tremendous success,” added Hieb, whose team had 21 or more wins in a second straight season.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jennifer Flowers named Athletic Director at SMSU

MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) -Southwest Minnesota State University President Dr. Kumara Jayasuriya announced on Wednesday the hiring of Jennifer Flowers as the next Director of Athletics at SMSU. Flowers, who will begin her duties on July 1, recently completed her third season as the commissioner of the Western Collegiate...
MARSHALL, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Augie softball team can beat you in a variety of ways heading to Central Region in Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Despite another outstanding regular season of 47 wins and 8 losses, the Augustana softball team heads to Oklahoma for the Central Region Tournament. But with so much experience on this team led by Ashley Mickschl, they have played on the big stage many times in recent years and should be ready for Arkansas Tech on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

May 11th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings’s Kyle Gaffney finds room in the bottom corner, and scores the overtime goal to give the Wings the first game win over the St. Cloud Norsemen. Karlee Arnold had the hot bat, going long four times and batting in 11...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tuesday HS Baseball highlights of wins by Roosevelt and Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a doubleheader at Harmodon Park there was plenty of impressive pitching. In particular Ben Irsfeld of the Rough Riders who pitched a 2-hitter in game one as Roosevelt blanked Yankton 2-0. Jack Halsted made a nice grab in left for the Bucks to keep the game close. The Riders won the second game 4-1.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mount Marty hits record numbers of enrollment

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the 2022 academic year, Mount Marty University (MMU) welcomed its largest class in history and saw overall enrollment grow to 853—the highest in a decade. For MMU President Dr. Marcus Long, peak enrollment has been one of the most exciting parts of...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, May 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana Vikings won big the USF Cougars dropped a gut-wrencher in the NSIC Baseball Tournament. Rain postponed play in Brookings at the Summit League Softball Tourney but Krista Wood talked about her team. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week and Webster’s Logan Storley is ready for the biggest moment in his professional career Friday in London.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League Softball Tournament was supposed to feature a rivalry game between South Dakota and host South Dakota State at 5:00 PM. Fortunately that game was called off not long before an approaching storm slammed into Brookings. Fans, many of whom had...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New girls flag football league in South Dakota Junior Football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Junior Football will add a girls flag football league this coming fall. J.J. Keiso and Brent Hubers joined Dakota News Now to talk about. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
FOOTBALL
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln High School reports death of teacher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls School District officials have confirmed the death of a teacher in the district. Lincoln High School teacher Annie Lanning passed away, according to an email sent out to parents and staff. The message did not say how she died. A Crisis...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota wind storm May 12

Jefferson Beer Supply grand opening. FFA members package 50,124 meals during Living to Serve Day. FFA members package 50,124 meals during Living to Serve Da. Augustana choir celebrates 100 years. Josiah's left wall. Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT. Josiah's left wall. Josiah's dining room. Updated: Apr. 14,...
ENVIRONMENT
Softball
NCAA
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm downs Dakota News Now broadcasting tower near Salem

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dakota News Now broadcasting tower was among the many structures damaged in Thursday’s powerful storm that swept across eastern South Dakota. The tower, located near Salem, was 1,480′ tall. It was built in 1976. The downed tower will not impact signal...
SALEM, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fridays on the Plaza lineup set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Get ready for a summer of good food and great live music. Dakota News Now has released its schedule of musical entertainment for this summer’s Fridays on the Plaza series. Each Friday beginning May 27, Dakota News Now will host musicians from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sunny and breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning will be in effect for parts of northern and central South Dakota today. Wind gusts in between 50 and 60 mph will be possible in that part of the region. We have some smooth sailing...
ENVIRONMENT
dakotanewsnow.com

Officials confirm 2 deaths in South Dakota due to Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a widespread windstorm that swept across South Dakota Thursday caused two deaths. The two deaths both took place in southeast South Dakota, officials announced in a press conference Friday morning. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead identified one victim as 61-year-old Wendy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New skate park coming to Sioux Falls next summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls will be getting a new state-of-the-art skate park next year. Over the past six months, the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association has been working to secure the funding needed for the project. This week they announced they’ve done just that. It...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Thousands without power due to storm; no travel advised in several communities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm system with strong winds left a swath of damage across eastern South Dakota and left thousands of people without power. No travel advisories have been issued in several communities due to downed power lines and other storm damage. Police in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Brookings, and Madison all asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

67 new sculptures being installed in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday. The 19th annual SculptureWalk continues to grow each year, and that is evident by the 67 new sculptures making their way Downtown. Jim Mathis with the SculptureWalk Board talked about which states are represented this year and how you can vote for the most impressive artwork.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Powerful winds raise wall of dust as severe storm moves through region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winds driven by a powerful storm system are blowing up dust clouds and causing damage across eastern South Dakota Thursday evening. Forecasters say this system is potentially dangerous. We have received several reports of damage across the region. Follow the latest watches and warnings on the First Alert Weather page.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

