Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby has released several photos of three men and a pickup truck, and he’s asking for help from the public to identify them. Burby said the men set up a deer feeder and game camera inside a hunting lease without permission. However, Burby noted that it may have been a case in which the men had no nefarious intentions and were given permission by someone who actually was not authorized to do so.

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO