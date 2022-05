COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are here to solve some problems for college football on the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show. First, Doug and Shehan outline how the rules should work for NIL and collectives paying players. Then there’s a plan for how that affects transfers. And then, a Doug theory for how to keep conferences together while creating a new tier of college football.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO