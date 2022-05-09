ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mothers, supporters rally for change in Oregon’s addiction care outside Gov. Brown’s house

By Kristine de Leon
 4 days ago
A few dozen Oregon moms and others concerned about the state’s lack of action in providing addiction treatment rallied in Southeast Portland on Sunday, calling for the Oregon Health Authority to take effective and immediate action against drug abuse. Despite the pouring rain on Mother’s Day, dozens of...

Terry Ouderkirk
4d ago

Oregon is ranked #2 in drug addiction. # 50 in addiction treatment. Kate Brown deserves to feel the wrath of her poor decisions as the nation’s most disliked governor in the United States.

56chev
4d ago

what do you expect when all drugs are legal. you probably voted yes to legalize them so go home.

GraveDigger
4d ago

So your kids sticks a needle in his /her arm and now there is no end to what the taxpayers must contribute?

