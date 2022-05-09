ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

No. 17/14 Softball wraps regular season by blanking Baylor, 6-0

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – On Sunday afternoon in front of 1,526 fans at Red & Charline McCombs Field, senior catcher Mary Iakopo and sophomore shortstop Alyssa Washington each knocked in two runs to back senior pitcher Hailey Dolcini’s three-hit shutout as No. 17/14 Texas softball (37-16-1, 12-6 Big 12 Conference) finished off...

Texas OL Isaiah Hookfin to be Placed on Medical Scholarship

Isaiah Hookfin’s Texas football career has come to an unfortunate end, as the redshirt junior offensive lineman will be put on a medical scholarship ahead of the 2022 season. Coach Sarkisian confirmed this on Wednesday at the Texas Fight Tour Event stop in Dallas. “He will not be available...
DALLAS, TX
Texas hosts Pitt transfer Jordan Addison for official visit

One of the best playmakers in college football, Pitt transfer Jordan Addison, is in Austin. The reigning Biletnikoff award-winner will begin his official visit at Texas on Tuesday. The most high-profile transfer of this college football offseason, Addison has a strong connection to the Longhorns in the form of new...
AUSTIN, TX
Five reasons for pessimism heading into Oklahoma’s 2022 football season

Here are five reasons to be pessimistic about Oklahoma football as the 2022 season draws ever closer. If these are too much for your Sooner spirit to bear, restore your faith with five reasons for OU optimism. Missing pieces. Head coach, defensive coordinator, starting quarterback, basically the entire pass rush...
NORMAN, OK
OSU students honored in 2022 Udall Scholarship competition

Harrison Hill | Senior Research Communications Specialist | 405-744-5827 | [email protected]. Oklahoma State University has a long history partnering with and supporting the success. of Native American students. The most recent example is two students being recognized for their leadership with. scholarships by the Udall Foundation, an executive branch...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Can family-owned Rachel’s Mediterranean turn gyro and souvlaki into big growth in Texas? | Business

Brothers Joseph and Jahad “G” Khoury have big plans to turn Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill into something more than a Buffalo restaurant chain. What started about 16 years ago as a single cafe and deli in Amherst run by the Khoury family has morphed into 14 locations – and they’re in the midst of a push to expand into new upstate markets and even as far away as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Heat Burst In Oklahoma

This morning in Oklahoma. We saw *** heat first occur in the north central and northwestern portion of the state around 3 30 to 5 30 this morning. If you watched our morning shows or if you follow us on social media, you have probably seen that term heat burst before. But what exactly is going on here? Well, we had some strong thunderstorms out in the south and western portion of the state, but that heat burst occurred right to the north, near the Oklahoma and ceiling area. What happens here is an updraft. That’s the thing that fuels that thunderstorm decreased in strength very quickly, which also means that the thunderstorm was decreasing in strength very quickly as well. The downdraft that has *** lot of that moisture that will produce all of the rain and the hail that hits *** pocket of dry air, all of the moisture evaporates from it. But as that air continues to descend closer to the surface temperatures rise and we see an uptick in temperatures an uptick in heat. So there you go, 80 degrees in the ceiling area, 90 degrees in La Homa, *** very, Very impactful and impressive warming and temperatures there. If you take *** look at your hour by hour temperature change plus 13° in ceiling plus 15° just within the hour in Oklahoma. And that is also very impressive as this heat first occurred. Now, wind speeds were also pretty impressive. If you take *** look, we also had *** high wind warning there highlighted in pink, some of the most impressive wind speeds that we saw were almost 70 mph in Alva, mph in fairview and 62 mph in woodward, all highlighted in pink in the north western and north central portion of the state, very impressive strong wind speeds. Other products that we can use to tell that this was *** heat burst. Was The drop in two points. The increase in wind speeds as I mentioned and *** drop in pressure as well. This is *** graphic that meteorologist Jonathan Kander posted on his facebook page. It’s from the Mezzanine debt, but you can see the exact timing that the heat burst came into the Oklahoma area. The pressure dropped at the same time as those wind speeds increased at the same time, but the dew point dropped and temperatures increased as well. So, *** very impressive phenomena with all of these variables changing over *** very short period of time. Now, oftentimes we will associate thunderstorms with getting rain, but whenever these thunderstorms degrades so quickly that the moisture is evaporating before it gets to the surface, then we really don’t see *** ton of rain in this area. That’s exactly what we saw this morning. If any rain at all, it’s not enough to be measurable less than 1/10 of an inch as always. For more weather updates, you can head it over to KO CIO dot com as well as the KO CIO mobile app. We will always have information on there to give you the first alert.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yesway Opens New Allsup’s Stores in Texas and New Mexico

The latest new-to-market stores, at 2601 S. Oak Avenue in Mineral Wells, Texas and 820 Highway 70 West in Alamogordo, New Mexico, each contain 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, have 24 fueling positions, and three and four high speed diesel fueling lanes in Alamogordo and Mineral Wells, respectively. These represent the first of two new prototypical store formats Yesway has developed: a large-format convenience store and a hybrid truck stop, which will both be open 24 hours per day. Each of these new prototypes will feature a forecourt with 10 to 20 fueling positions, two to five diesel lanes for the truck stops, and 5,630 to 6,277 square feet, respectively, of interior merchandising space. Customers visiting these new stores will find their favorite Allsup’s world-famous burritos, a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
HEB debuts home department section in Central Texas store

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas-shaped cutting boards and yeehaw pillows, H-E-B is adding more than groceries to its stores. The Texas grocer recently opened a new location in New Braunfels and debuted its “Home by H-E-B” department. The “Home by H-E-B” department offers home goods and Texas-style decorations from Texas designers.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Bishop Moore, TFA, MDCA baseball host regional semifinal games – Orlando Sentinel

Bishop Moore is home vs. Eustis and Mount Dora Christian Academy hosts Orangewood Christian on Saturday in Florida High School Athletic Association regional semifinal baseball games. The First Academy and Foundation Academy also advanced past Wednesday’s quarterfinal round with wins, which included postseason games in Class 4A, 3A and 2A....
ORLANDO, FL
Bronx Zoo buffalo join herd in Oklahoma

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Six American bison born at the Bronx Zoo joined a large herd at the Osage Nation in Oklahoma as part of a conservation program, zoo officials said Friday. The bison, three males and three females, were transferred this week to Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where they...
BRONX, NY
Texas woman finds venomous snake in her shoe

A Texas woman had to call animal control after finding a venomous snake in her shoe in her closet last weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Southlake Department of Public Safety. Southlake DPS wrote in its Tuesday, May 10 post how officers helped remove the cottonmouth snake that was hanging out inside the residence in Southlake, in the Fort Worth area.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
3 shootings at Asian-run businesses in Dallas may be “hate-motivated,” police say

Police said Friday that a shooting at a Texas hair salon earlier this week may be connected to two other recent shootings at Asian-run businesses. Dallas Police chief Eddie Garcia said during a press conference that police now believe the shootings may have been “hate-motivated” and are partnering with other agencies to investigate all three shootings.
DALLAS, TX
Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Meow Wolf, a Santa Fe immersive art experience, is coming to Texas

Meow Wolf, familiar to many Texans who visit Santa Fe, is coming to Texas. The award-winning arts and entertainment company that creates immersive, interactive experiences is planning two permanent exhibits in the state. Meow Wolf will open in Grapevine Mills next year and in Houston’s Fifth Ward in 2024 in...
TEXAS STATE
Rent in these Texas cities is rising faster than Austin rent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and developers cheered as they cut the ribbon for Vi Collina Apartments on Thursday, signifying the grand opening of an affordable housing complex at a time when rents are increasing at historic rates. The 170-unit complex in the East Riverside neighborhood off of Oltorf...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas congressional Democrats ask Biden administration to review Operation Lone Star funding – Houston Public Media

Democratic members of Texas’ Congressional delegation have asked the Biden administration to review if Texas is misusing federal pandemic relief money to fund Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial border mission. The request to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen comes after Abbott’s late April announcement of Texas’ reallocation of nearly...
TEXAS STATE
Houston pressures Southwest Airlines, United to help city’s ailing parks

Before voting to green-light a crucial fuel storage upgrade for Southwest Airlines at Houston’s Hobby Airport, City Council Member Robert Gallegos on Wednesday called on the Texas-based company to invest in more communities surrounding the airport — and Mayor Sylvester Turner joined in on the call. Before voting...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas House District 70, Democrat

Two strong candidates are in a runoff in the Democratic primary for Texas House District 70, covering Plano, Allen and other points north. Between attorney Cassandra Garcia Hernandez and legislative director Mihaela Plesa, we tip to Hernandez as the candidate voters should choose to represent Democrats in the general election.
TEXAS STATE

