No. 17/14 Softball wraps regular season by blanking Baylor, 6-0

This morning in Oklahoma. We saw *** heat first occur in the north central and northwestern portion of the state around 3 30 to 5 30 this morning. If you watched our morning shows or if you follow us on social media, you have probably seen that term heat burst before. But what exactly is going on here? Well, we had some strong thunderstorms out in the south and western portion of the state, but that heat burst occurred right to the north, near the Oklahoma and ceiling area. What happens here is an updraft. That’s the thing that fuels that thunderstorm decreased in strength very quickly, which also means that the thunderstorm was decreasing in strength very quickly as well. The downdraft that has *** lot of that moisture that will produce all of the rain and the hail that hits *** pocket of dry air, all of the moisture evaporates from it. But as that air continues to descend closer to the surface temperatures rise and we see an uptick in temperatures an uptick in heat. So there you go, 80 degrees in the ceiling area, 90 degrees in La Homa, *** very, Very impactful and impressive warming and temperatures there. If you take *** look at your hour by hour temperature change plus 13° in ceiling plus 15° just within the hour in Oklahoma. And that is also very impressive as this heat first occurred. Now, wind speeds were also pretty impressive. If you take *** look, we also had *** high wind warning there highlighted in pink, some of the most impressive wind speeds that we saw were almost 70 mph in Alva, mph in fairview and 62 mph in woodward, all highlighted in pink in the north western and north central portion of the state, very impressive strong wind speeds. Other products that we can use to tell that this was *** heat burst. Was The drop in two points. The increase in wind speeds as I mentioned and *** drop in pressure as well. This is *** graphic that meteorologist Jonathan Kander posted on his facebook page. It’s from the Mezzanine debt, but you can see the exact timing that the heat burst came into the Oklahoma area. The pressure dropped at the same time as those wind speeds increased at the same time, but the dew point dropped and temperatures increased as well. So, *** very impressive phenomena with all of these variables changing over *** very short period of time. Now, oftentimes we will associate thunderstorms with getting rain, but whenever these thunderstorms degrades so quickly that the moisture is evaporating before it gets to the surface, then we really don’t see *** ton of rain in this area. That’s exactly what we saw this morning. If any rain at all, it’s not enough to be measurable less than 1/10 of an inch as always. For more weather updates, you can head it over to KO CIO dot com as well as the KO CIO mobile app. We will always have information on there to give you the first alert.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO