ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bay County through 515 PM EDT/415 PM CDT/ At 439 PM EDT/339 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Panama City Beach. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, West Bay, Pine Log, Sunnyside, Seminole Hills, Laird, Laguna Beach, Gulf Resort Beach and Hollywood Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Eastern Ascension, St. James, Western Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Ascension; St. James; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, St. James and northeastern Assumption Parishes through 400 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Donaldsonville to near Convent. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Gramercy, Lutcher, South Vacherie, Paincourtville, Convent, North Vacherie, Belle Rose and Wallace. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rankin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Rankin County through 445 PM CDT At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brandon, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Brandon around 415 PM CDT. Monterey around 445 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Providence, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Transylvania around 405 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake Beach, MD
City
North Beach, MD
County
Calvert County, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bollinger, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bollinger; Perry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN BOLLINGER AND SOUTHWESTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area earlier this afternoon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell with those storms. While heavy rain has moved out of the area, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perryville, Marble Hill, Patton, Alliance, Sedgewickville, Silver Lake and Glenallen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused the Sheyenne River at Valley City to rise up to moderate flood stage. River levels are falling, but releases from the Baldhill Dam will lead to a gradual rise within Moderate flood stage over the weekend and into early next week. As a result, river levels look to remain steady within Moderate flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Levees and low spots are re-enforced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 16.1 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 16.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 16.3 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 16.9 feet Monday evening. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Geismar, Prairieville, Belle Rose and Convent. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 186. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Tidal Flooding#Shoreline#Coastal Flood Advisory
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Marquette THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crockett; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crockett and northwestern Madison Counties through 430 PM CDT At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adair, or near Jackson, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Three Way, Bemis, Adair, Carroll, Neely, Malesus, Fruitvale, Youngs Crossing, Huntersville, Gum Flat, Westover, Roberts, Madison Hall, Windy City, Denmark, Leighton and Gilmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dyer, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dyer; Haywood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CROCKETT...SOUTH CENTRAL DYER...EAST CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND NORTHERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete and Ramah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 133 and 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Target Area: Anson; Richmond; Scotland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Scotland, east central Anson and Richmond Counties through 615 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Laurinburg, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Hamlet, Hoffman, Ellerbe, Dobbins Heights, Wagram, Gibson, East Laurinburg and Norman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Lafayette, northeastern Yalobusha, northwestern Calhoun and southeastern Panola Counties through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Burgess, or near Holly Springs National Forest, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Water Valley, Holly Springs National Forest, Coffeeville, Springdale, Burgess, Velma, Taylor, College Hill and Pine Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardeman County in west Tennessee Southern Madison County in west Tennessee Southwestern Chester County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bemis, or over Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Silerton, Bemis, Masseyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Toone, Medon, Neely, Pinson, Pine Top, Westover, Madison Hall, Uptonville, Hickory Corners and Teague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy