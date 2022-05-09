Royals split doubleheader with Orioles

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Royals split their doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon, winning the first game and losing the second.

In the first matchup, the Royals won 6-4. Michael Taylor would come up big in the ninth inning as he notched and RBI single to bring in Nicky Lopez, giving the Royals a 5-4 lead.

Salvador Perez would extend the lead with an RBI single of his own, bringing in Taylor.

Zack Greinke would get the start, as he went 5.2 innings with 10 hits, two runs and 3 Ks. Taylor Clarke would get the win for the Royals, his first of the season.

The Orioles would win the second game 4-2, scoring three of their runs in the first inning. Bruce Zimmerman would get the win.

The Royals will now look to close out the series with a victory on Monday at 11:05 a.m. CT.

