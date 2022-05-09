ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Signs Major Movie Deal With Amazon

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios is looking to stay in the Alan Ritchson business for quite a long time. Amazon's Prime Video released the first season of the Ritchson-starring Reacher TV series earlier this year and it broke records for the streamer, becoming one of its biggest shows. Reacher was quickly renewed for a...

comicbook.com

Comments / 6

Kim Brailey
4d ago

For the production company that hired Tom Cruise in the roll to start, you should never make movies again. Cruise is nothing compared to what the reader enjoys now onscreen.

Reply(2)
10
Comments / 0

