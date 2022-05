T-Birds’ Golf Team Sweeps the Week; Softball Squad Wins a Pair

Michael Masto is leading the North Haven boys’ lacrosse team as both a junior captain and its starting goalie this season. (Photo courtesy of Michael Masto) As a goalkeeper, Michael Masto knows that along with stopping shots, he always needs to be a leader for his team. Now a junior on the North Haven boys’ lacrosse team, Michael is getting an opportunity to do both of those things as the starting goalie and a captain for the Nighthawks.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO