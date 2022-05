Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Several chances for showers and storms to end the week. Warming back to the 70s and 80s. Get ready for a messy day. Expect cloudy skies with on and off showers, drizzle, and pockets of fog. It will still be windy today with NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. We will see another round of tidal flooding, but water levels will be lower than the past few days. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s today, 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO