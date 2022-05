Five-star senior Julian Phillips, the last remaining available five-star basketball prospect in the 2022 class, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday. Phillips chose the Volunteers over Auburn, although the G League Ignite team had emerged as an option late in the process. He had originally committed to LSU in October but was released from his letter of intent in March after coach Will Wade was fired following an NCAA notice of allegations accusing the program of five Level I violations.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO