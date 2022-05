WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - May is National Stroke Awareness month – sometimes it may be difficult to diagnose the signs if you or someone else is having a stroke. “It just really was hard to watch him not be as independent and to need help,” said Lenzi Kaub, the Comprehensive Stroke Program Coordinator at Ascension Via Christi.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO