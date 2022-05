BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl found dead in a stream in a Beaverton park was the victim of a homicide, police said. Milana Li’s body was found in a small stream Tuesday by officers who were responding to a call in Westside Linear Park. Police said an autopsy conducted Wednesday confirmed the homicide finding but did not say how Li died or release any further details.

