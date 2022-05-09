▶️ Oregon Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

A group advocating for campaign contribution limits in Oregon released their candidate ratings this week and only one leading gubernatorial candidate received their support. State Treasurer Tobias Read received a “B” from the group, making him the only frontrunner in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries to receive a rating high enough to win the groups’ support.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three high school seniors in Oregon and Southwest Washington were named finalists in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar program. The award is among the highest honors a high school senior can receive. It was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The three seniors are...
Fewer than 10% of Oregon voters have voted in the upcoming May primary election, suggesting the state could be on track for the lowest voter turnout in modern history. But it remains to be seen how a new law allowing voters to mail their ballots as late as Election Day and still have them counted will affect the final count.
Oregonians might not know who won close races until several days after the Tuesday election, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan cautioned Wednesday. Voters have been slower returning their ballots this year than in past primaries, and a new law means ballots that arrive within a week after Election Day but were mailed and postmarked by May 17 will be counted. That means county election offices may not have all their ballots until May 24.
The Republican primary field for the governor's seat is decidedly crowded this time around, filled with experienced legislators and newcomers alike. And while many will see the most promise in former state representative (and former House minority leader) Christine Drazan, our support goes toward the type of Republican leader we believe Oregonians can get behind—one who has business acumen, life experience and relatively measured positions on everything from climate change to abortion: Jessica Gomez.
GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Reminder that election...
Oregon’s top 5 gubernatorial candidates weigh in on issues impacting Oregon’s economic future. Voting is underway for Oregon’s primary election for governor, with ballots due May 17. There are 15 Oregon Democrats and 19 Republicans vying for governor, but only five polled at or around 10% support...
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.
Southern Oregon — Lawyers in Oregon are sounding the alarm that the public defender system is currently stretched to the limit. The pandemic has created a stall in cases across the state, with far-reaching consequences. An American Bar Association report released in January found that Oregon has just 31% of the public defenders it needs.
Historians have devoted countless volumes to the United States’ wars on its Indigenous peoples. But few have touched on the wars waged on the Northern Paiutes who once roamed Eastern Oregon, and perhaps none has examined them from the Paiutes’ point of view—until now. Portland author David...
In a vote that divided both parties, the Oregon Senate’s Conduct Committee rejected a complaint filed against a Portland Democrat that accused her of failing to declare a conflict of interest. The complaint was filed by two Republican constituents of Sen. Akasha Lawrence Spence. They said she violated Senate...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are expanding to large indoor grows. A state police official described the new challenge as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out how to combat cannabis-related problems.
Stan Pulliam’s recent rally at Portland’s Chapman Square didn’t last long and the turnout wasn’t great. But in many ways, the event couldn’t have gone any better for the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Oregon governor. Thanks to a small group of black-clad counter protesters who...
In Southeast Oregon, you’ll find Harney County — the state’s largest in terms of square miles. It boasts beautiful landscapes as well as scenery. On this week’s Destination Oregon, Dave Jones gives us a look at all the county has to offer.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon employers went on a hiring spree in 2021. The catch was that the workers were not there to hire. According to an April report by the Oregon Employment Department, employers posted more job vacancies, 97,000, in 2021 than any other year since the OED started its Oregon Job Vacancy Survey in 2013.
Oregon is facing a new housing crisis beyond anything we have seen to date. Desperately needed eviction prevention programs have poured more than half a billion dollars into the rental market since 2020, protecting thousands that lost income during the pandemic. A series of eviction moratoriums and tenant protections, in support of the financial resources, […]
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland General Electric is giving lower income customers up to 25 percent off their energy bill. It’s a first of its kind program in Oregon, and it comes at a time when a lot of people could really use it. Thanks to legislation that passed...
