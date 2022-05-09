ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

▶️ Oregon Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic Party of Oregon hosted a governor’s forum featuring qualifying Democratic candidates on Sunday, May 1, at the 2022 Oregon Summit in Sunriver. All Democratic candidates for...

centraloregondaily.com

aarii
4d ago

I heard they spent time demanding gender neutral language be used and plural pronouns for singular personalities be emphasized ad nauseum. followed by an exchange of a list of their favorite therapists

Pacific northwest
4d ago

Turn OREGON red. Democrats are failures. OREGON is a triplet to California and Washington cesspool filled with drugs, homeless and lawlessness

OREGON STATE
