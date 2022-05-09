Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused the Sheyenne River at Valley City to rise up to moderate flood stage. River levels are falling, but releases from the Baldhill Dam will lead to a gradual rise within Moderate flood stage over the weekend and into early next week. As a result, river levels look to remain steady within Moderate flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Levees and low spots are re-enforced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 16.1 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 16.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 16.3 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 16.9 feet Monday evening. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO