Mississippi County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mississippi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mississippi County through 400 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Towosahgy State Historic Site, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Big Oak Tree State Park around 400 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardeman County in west Tennessee Southern Madison County in west Tennessee Southwestern Chester County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bemis, or over Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Silerton, Bemis, Masseyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Toone, Medon, Neely, Pinson, Pine Top, Westover, Madison Hall, Uptonville, Hickory Corners and Teague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bollinger, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bollinger; Perry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN BOLLINGER AND SOUTHWESTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area earlier this afternoon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell with those storms. While heavy rain has moved out of the area, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perryville, Marble Hill, Patton, Alliance, Sedgewickville, Silver Lake and Glenallen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Tate A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lafayette, southwestern Marshall, southeastern Tate and northeastern Panola Counties through 400 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barr, or 14 miles north of John W Kyle State Park, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Holly Springs National Forest, Barr, Cambridge, Harmontown, Laws Hill, Abbeville, Blackwater, Teckville, Looxahoma, Aiken, Wyatte, Crossroad, Tyro, Chulahoma, Glenville, College Hill Station, Thyatira, College Hill and Spraggins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Helena, AR
State
Tennessee State
County
Mississippi County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Osceola, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Yazoo County in central Mississippi East central Issaquena County in west central Mississippi Southern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Bluff, or 7 miles southeast of Rolling Fork, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Holly Bluff around 420 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Satartia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan Northeastern Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skanee, or 18 miles east of L`anse, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near The Huron Islands around 455 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete and Ramah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 133 and 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garvin, southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Stratford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Stratford, Konawa, Byng and Francis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused the Sheyenne River at Valley City to rise up to moderate flood stage. River levels are falling, but releases from the Baldhill Dam will lead to a gradual rise within Moderate flood stage over the weekend and into early next week. As a result, river levels look to remain steady within Moderate flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Levees and low spots are re-enforced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 16.1 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 16.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 16.3 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 16.9 feet Monday evening. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. .Additional rises in river levels will push the Sheyenne River at Kindred into Major flood stage over the weekend. The river is expected to remain within Major flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM CDT Friday was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 20.4 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Marquette THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson and west central Madison Counties through 515 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Monticello, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cody, Casa Blanco, Lamont, Waukeenah, Capps, Wacissa, Lois, Lloyd, Wacissa Springs, Nash, Thomas City and Drifton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardeman; Haywood; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hardeman, southeastern Haywood and southwestern Madison Counties through 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mercer, or 13 miles northwest of Chickasaw State Forest, moving south at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bolivar, Pocahontas, Cloverport, Mercer, Middleton, Toone, Hornsby, Hickory Valley, Saulsbury, Rogers Springs, Neely, Lisbon, Vildo, Middleburg, Hatchie, Uptonville, Lacy, Teague, Hebron and Denmark. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lexington; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lexington and central Richland Counties through 515 PM EDT At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cayce, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Irmo, Forest Acres, Springdale, St. Andrews, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Red Bank, Oak Grove, Dentsville, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Arcadia Lakes, Columbia International University, Riverbanks Zoo, SC State Farmer`s Market, Columbia Metro Airport and SC State Fair Grounds. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 49 and 70. Interstate 26 between mile markers 102 and 120. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 6, and between mile markers 10 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Livingston, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish through 400 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Lacombe, or 11 miles northwest of Slidell, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slidell, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 66 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

