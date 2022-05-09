Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Ascension; St. James; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, St. James and northeastern Assumption Parishes through 400 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Donaldsonville to near Convent. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Gramercy, Lutcher, South Vacherie, Paincourtville, Convent, North Vacherie, Belle Rose and Wallace. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO