EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State softball team saw its season come to a close in the first round of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday, falling to Maryland by a score of 7-1. Michigan State concludes the season with an overall record of 24-28. SophomoreAshley Miller got the start for MSU, striking out three batters in 5.1 innings of work. Miller finishes her campaign with 244 strikeouts, the second most single-season strikeouts in program history. The Leo, Indiana native finishes 20 punch outs behind the all-time leader, Jessica Beach (264, 2004).

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO