Omos Defeats Bobby Lashley At WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmos got his win back over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash thanks to an assist from MVP. The giant defeated Lashley on tonight’s show, hitting him with a choke bomb after MVP nailed Lashley with...

411mania.com

Comments / 2

WWE

