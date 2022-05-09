Father, son killed in Mendon crash identified

MENDON, Mass. (WPRI) — A father and son killed in a tragic crash in Mendon on Friday night have been identified.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro and his son Christian, 15, were pulling out of a restaurant parking lot on Uxbridge Road when their car collided with a Ford F-350.

Their vehicle then left the roadway, struck a park car, and traveled down an embankment into Lake Nipmuc.

Mendon police, fire and EMS removed the victims from the vehicle and began lifesaving measures.

Both were transported to Milford Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Mendon and Massachusetts State Police, along with state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.