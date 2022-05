Thursday, May 5, Pulaski County Public School recognized several teachers, administrators and staff members who either have or will be retiring at the end of the school year. Susie Melvin is retiring from her position as an HR Generalist at the School Board Office after two years. Dana Bragg, who once retired and returned, is retiring from his position as a Maintenance Technician after returning for an addition seven years after his initial retirement. Ingra Bell is retiring from her position as a Student Information Technology Specialist after 10 years in that position.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO