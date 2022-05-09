ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Wendy Moore elected next mayor of Port Aransas

By Eran Hami
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yh8RN_0fXIEEWX00

On Saturday, the residents of Port Aransas elected Wendy Moore to be the next mayor.

“I think that we had a great turnout in our community yesterday and during the early voting period. That really showed a lot of people cared," Moore said.

She will step into the roll after the passing of Mayor Charles Bujan.

Moore is the branch president of American Bank in Port Aransas. She also has experience as a city council member. With that, she doesn't believe there will be too much of a learning curve to becoming mayor.

Earlier in the week, Port Aransas residents told KRIS 6 News they’d like to see results to issues relating to short term rentals, affordability and growth.

For short term rentals, Moore would like to find unity between both sides of the argument.

"The things that I think that have really caused issues or heartaches with a lot of people, I think there’s solutions to those," said Moore.

She said Port Aransas’s issues aren’t unique. She said the city can look to other resort cities on how they handle STR's and affordability.

“As a city we tackled that issue before when we were able to build the Palladium Apartments. And that, it’s 100 percent occupied. Not all the units are ready, but it’s already spoken for," she said. "So that’s one piece. That’s one thing we can do and I hope that we can continue to find solutions like that.”

After election results are certified, Moore is set to take office on May 19.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

Cedar Park Moderates Kick MAGAs to the Curb

Nuts-and-bolts moderate incumbents swept the Cedar Park City Council elections Saturday, squashing a slate of hard-right, Trump-loving candidates committed to defending the city from Austin's negative policy influence. Council Member Jim Penniman-Morin, who focused his campaign on alleviating Cedar Park's terrible traffic and improving service at its municipal utilities, took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
Port Aransas, TX
Government
jambroadcasting.com

Hill Country Election Day results:

Judy Eychner, who has been serving on the Kerrville City Council, appears to have won her bid to serve as the City of Kerrville’s next mayor. Eychner received 60.1% of uncanvassed votes, defeating her competitor L. Brent Bates. Eychner’s Place 3 Councilmember position appears to have been won by...
KERRVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Moore
myrgv.com

Abbott reappoints Valley resident to housing council

A Rio Grande Valley resident will be returning to the Housing and Health Services Coordination Council. The reappointment of Diana G. Delaunay, made by Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott, was announced Monday. The council works to increase state efforts to offer service-enriched housing through increased interagency coordination. Delaunay, who lives in...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

G-PISD board President Hernandez resigns after 11 years of service

Gregory-Portland ISD school board President Victor Hernandez was set to begin his 12th year with the board of trustees in May, but last week submitted his resignation instead. Hernandez recently returned to education as the head cross country and girls track coach for Sinton ISD and welcomed his fourth grandchild. G-PISD has been bustling as of late and the time commitments required were proving difficult to maintain.
PORTLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#American Bank
ValleyCentral

Mission mayoral election heads to runoff

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two candidates will face off in a runoff election in June after receiving the two highest vote totals in Saturday’s four-person race. Norie Gonzalez Garza and incumbent mayor Armando O’Caña received the most votes in Saturday’s election, however, neither candidate was able to take a majority of the votes. The two […]
MISSION, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Things It’s Illegal To Throw Out In Midland Odessa

Every day, we go about our daily routine. Make breakfast, and throw away unused ingredients. Have lunch at home, and throw away the paper plate you used so you don't have to add a regular plate to the dishwasher later... Make dinner, load up the trash can with scraps and take it out to the big can so the house doesn't stink. On trash day-set the cans out to be emptied by the Garbage Trucks that swing thru West Texas neighborhoods, ridding us of all the unwanted and unused excess that is our daily existence. HOWEVER-you DO need to be mindful here when you're throwing things away, that some things around the house or job might not be ok to just toss in the trash can. You MAY have to set an appointment for them to be removed, or take them to a recycling or special dumping place, depending on what they are. And if you don't, you could be breaking the law and illegally dumping something you're supposed to be disposing of in a certain manner.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
portlandtx.com

Portland Senior Luau for Residents 60 & greater

The Portland Parks and Recreation Department's Senior Center is hosting a Luau for Portland residents who are 60 & greater! Join the fun at the Portland Community Center (2000 Billy G. Webb Dr.) from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. For more information, please call 361-643-9431.
PORTLAND, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy