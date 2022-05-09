Wendy Moore elected next mayor of Port Aransas

On Saturday, the residents of Port Aransas elected Wendy Moore to be the next mayor.

“I think that we had a great turnout in our community yesterday and during the early voting period. That really showed a lot of people cared," Moore said.

She will step into the roll after the passing of Mayor Charles Bujan.

Moore is the branch president of American Bank in Port Aransas. She also has experience as a city council member. With that, she doesn't believe there will be too much of a learning curve to becoming mayor.

Earlier in the week, Port Aransas residents told KRIS 6 News they’d like to see results to issues relating to short term rentals, affordability and growth.

For short term rentals, Moore would like to find unity between both sides of the argument.

"The things that I think that have really caused issues or heartaches with a lot of people, I think there’s solutions to those," said Moore.

She said Port Aransas’s issues aren’t unique. She said the city can look to other resort cities on how they handle STR's and affordability.

“As a city we tackled that issue before when we were able to build the Palladium Apartments. And that, it’s 100 percent occupied. Not all the units are ready, but it’s already spoken for," she said. "So that’s one piece. That’s one thing we can do and I hope that we can continue to find solutions like that.”

After election results are certified, Moore is set to take office on May 19.

