JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office says three people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night on West 35th street near Moncrief Road. According to Lt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene at about 8:43 p.m. He said numerous shell casings were found in the street and multiple houses and vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO