ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 18:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...East Platte County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced visibilities could be possible.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and El Paso County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228...229 and 230. * Timing... Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM. * Winds...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sharkey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sharkey The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anguilla, or near Rolling Fork, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Anguilla around 400 PM CDT. Rolling Fork around 410 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
City
Amboy, CA
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Brewster County through 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Castolon, or 22 miles south of Panther Junction, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Brewster County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Watch including zones 214, 216 and 241. Red Flag Warning through this evening includes fire weather zones 214, 216, and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 8 PM this evening. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening. West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storms#National Weather Service#Brake#18 01 00#California Highway 62
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron and south central Baraga Counties through 500 PM EDT/400 PM CDT/ At 436 PM EDT/336 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Amasa, or 13 miles northwest of Crystal Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Iron and south central Baraga Counties, including the following locations... Ned Lake, Bone Lake and King Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bollinger, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bollinger; Perry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN BOLLINGER AND SOUTHWESTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area earlier this afternoon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell with those storms. While heavy rain has moved out of the area, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perryville, Marble Hill, Patton, Alliance, Sedgewickville, Silver Lake and Glenallen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish through 400 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Lacombe, or 11 miles northwest of Slidell, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slidell, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 66 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced visibilities could be possible.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County, and Toole. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Pearl River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calloway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calloway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following area, southwestern Calloway county. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murray, Hazel and Harris Grove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mississippi FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ransom The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. .Additional rises from recent rainfall and releases from the Baldhill Dam are anticipated. The Sheyenne river at Lisbon is expected to rise into Moderate flood stage over the weekend and remain steady within Moderate flood stage throughout the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Lisbon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy