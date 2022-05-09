ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, LA

Rep. Bagley: 'I'm just thankful to be here'

By JEFF BEIMFOHR, KTBS TV
KTBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGANSPORT, La. -- When 2022 began, political reporter Jeff Beimfohr was really sick with COVID-19, missing several weeks of work. As the current legislative session began in March, Beimfohr ran into State Rep. Larry Bagley at the state Capitol and Bagley told him: “I hear you’ve been pretty sick. Bet I...

www.ktbs.com

KSLA

C.C. Antoine house destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more information about a fire that destroyed a historical landmark on Friday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin Street by a resident on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Missing child last seen in Southern Hills found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen who was last seen Thursday in South Shreveport has been found safe. Police said that the 13-year-old had last been seen around 3 p.m. in the 9400 block of Aspen Circle in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood. The teen was described as standing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Haughton Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 80

An elderly Haughton woman has died in a crash on Highway 80 at Oaklawn Drive. The crash happened on Tuesday morning just after 9am. State Police from Troop G responded to the 2 vehicle crash. 40-year-old Yesenia Martinez, of Haughton was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia. She was headed east on US Hwy 80. At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, driven by 78-year-old Dorothy Hughart was traveling west on US Hwy 80. As Martinez attempted to make a left turn onto Oakhaven Drive, she failed to yield the right of way and hit the truck. The pickup flipped and came to rest in the westbound lane of Hwy 80. Hughart, who was not wearing her seat belt, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. On Wednesday, Hughart died from her injuries.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

City of Minden considering curfew for juveniles

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden is considering imposing a curfew on juveniles. The curfew would restrict the outdoor activities of juveniles in the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the curfew would be 12 to 5 a.m. This would apply to anyone under the age of 18.
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. As part of this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Rick Rowe profiles law enforcement in Texarkana. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Haire convicted in 2020 crossbow slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of slaying a friend with a crossbow in Broadmoor and then dumping the body at a Caddo Parish lakeside park in early 2020 was convicted Thursday in Caddo District Court. Daniel Ralph Haire, 27, was found guilty of a lesser included charge of manslaughter...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Large narcotics seizures leads to 3 Shreveport arrests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people face narcotics and firearms charges after Shreveport Police recently made several large seizures. Stanley Cash was charged with possession of schedule one with intent to distribute after police seized 7.62 pounds of marijuana and a firearm from a residence on the 200 block of Prospect St. on April 26.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Community blood drive in support of Aeropres explosion victims

MINDEN, La - Minden Medical Center is holding a blood drive to help three victims injured in an explosion at Aeropres near Cotton Valley Monday. It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7 when one of the trucks caught on fire. Daniel Payne, Reagan Hardaway...
MINDEN, LA
KTAL

Bossier inmate captured after escape from Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish inmate who escaped custody over the weekend while being treated at a Shreveport hospital is back behind bars and facing new charges following his capture with the help of a K-9 Wednesday. Cortez Belion, 22, was in Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office custody...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

2 injured in crash, right lane of Walker Road closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and EMS crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport Thursday morning that injured two people. According to online dispatch records, the crash happened at the intersection of Walker Road and Cedar Creek Road around 11 a.m. The right lane of Walker Road is shut down due to the crash and debris littering the roadway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo coroner identifies bludgeoned body found in bed of pickup

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a man's body in the bed of a pickup in Shreveport. Meantime, the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Gregory Myles, 61. He was beaten to death. The call came in Sunday shortly after...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Marshall Police searching for burglary suspects

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people who burglarized a business in April. A surveillance video taken April 25 from the business on the 5200 block of Victory Dr. shows the two burglars and an accomplice smashing through a window. Two of them enter the building and run behind the counter, where one grabs a cash register and another grabs items from the shelf behind it.
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

La. House may fine Kevin Reeves $5K over the Ronald Greene case.

BATON ROUGE, La. - Kevin Reeves, who led Louisiana State Police at the time of the brutal beating and death of Ronald Greene in police custody and during that episode's troubled aftermath, may soon be held in contempt by the Louisiana House, which will consider hitting him with a $5,000 fine for refusing to turn over his journal to lawmakers probing the case.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Small Sliders coming soon to Shreveport

Nearly 10 months after the launch, it appears only two permanent cameras have been installed. In the past month, three gas explosions have occurred in the ArkLaTex. New Texarkana bridge could be dedicated to fallen officer. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Nine years ago, Sprague was killed when answering a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

$10,000 reward being offered for arrest in unsolved murder of Tyrone Sumlin

MINDEN, La. - KTBS reported Tuesday on police in Minden renewing their efforts in the unsolved murder case of Tyrone Sumlin. After the story aired, investigators said someone called and offered $10,000 as reward money for an arrest in the case. Police say the reward pot is still growing as people continue to call wanting to put money toward the reward.
MINDEN, LA

